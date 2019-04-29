(Bloomberg) -- Emirates, the world’s biggest long-haul airline, is reviewing its route network as it grapples with obstacles to expansion including slowing economic growth and the demise of the A380 superjumbo, a plane that’s been the cornerstone of its strategic thinking for almost two decades.

Dubai-based Emirates has spent the past nine months “knocking down the network” to establish the optimum route profile both for itself and for the sheikdom, and is now close to the end of that exercise, President Tim Clark said at the 2019 Arabian Travel Market convention on Monday.

After establishing Dubai as the leading interchange for flights linking cities around the globe, Emirates is finding it tougher to find profitable new routes, especially with sluggish Persian Gulf economies weighing on margins. The airline was also unable to convince Airbus SE to upgrade the A380, forcing it to buy smaller jets that will require a recalibration of its super-hub model.

“We haven’t been growing at the pace we used to because of geopolitical issues in the region and elsewhere,” Clark said. “But that’s given us time to take stock of what the network is going to look like in five to ten years, and what the fleet fit in that network and the type of aircraft is going to be.”

Emirates dropped the A380 from its long-term plans after Airbus and engine maker Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc declined to invest in the double-decker, leaving a choice of buying “the same aircraft” or walking away, Clark said.

The airline resolved in February to purchase 70 A330neo and A350 wide-bodies while cutting its A380 order to 14 planes from 53. The two-engine jets will offer fuel savings but carry fewer people, complicating the Emirates operating model, which is built around waves of mass departures that are closely timed to maximize the scope for transfers between flights.

