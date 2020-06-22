(Bloomberg) --

Emirates said it’s seeing a positive trend of traffic building up across its network as it adds flights to more destinations and Dubai eases travel restrictions.

The world’s largest long-haul carrier, which currently connects Dubai to 40 cities, plans to offer more destinations in the coming days, according to a statement. “The next few weeks will be a big test for the whole aviation industry in many ways,” Chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said.

Dubai said Sunday it will begin allowing tourists into the Middle East business hub from July 7 for the first time since the United Arab Emirates imposed travel restrictions because of the coronavirus.

Emirates grounded its passenger fleet and cut thousands of jobs as it dealt with the fallout from the pandemic.

