(Bloomberg) -- Gulf airline Emirates finalized an order for 50 Airbus SE jetliners worth about $16 billion at list prices, reshaping a deal after a review of its fleet strategy and concerns about the performance of the planes.

Emirates will purchase Airbus A350 wide-body aircraft, more than 30 it agreed to take in an outline deal in February, according to the airline, which plans to take delivery starting in 2023.

Emirates is still in talks with the planemaker for a possible orders of A330neos and with U.S. rival Boeing Co. for 787s, it said.

The announcement Monday at the Dubai Airshow comes as the world’s biggest long-haul airline grapples with a slowing regional economy and an early end to production of the A380 superjumbo, of which it’s the biggest operator.

