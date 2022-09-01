(Bloomberg) -- Emirates will resume flights to Lagos from Sept. 11 after Nigeria released a portion of funds owed to the Dubai-based carrier.

“We continue to engage with the Nigerian authorities to ensure the repatriation of our outstanding and future funds may continue without hindrance,” Emirates said in a statement.

Nigeria’s central bank released $265 million to settle ticket sales owed to airline operators, it said on Friday. The country owes carriers $464 million, the International Air Transport Association said in August.

Emirates said on Aug. 18 that it would suspend flights to Nigeria from September because of blocked funds, while Lagos-based Punch Newspapers reported on Saturday that British Airways stopped travel agents in Nigeria from selling its tickets.

