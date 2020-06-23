(Bloomberg) -- Emirates plans to restart flying Airbus SE A380 superjumbos to London and Paris from next month as the world’s biggest long-haul airline ramps up operations.

“A380 will return to the skies with flights to London Heathrow and Paris starting from 15 July,” the Dubai-based airline said in a tweet.

Emirates, which currently connects Dubai to 40 cities, said on Monday it’s seeing a positive trend of traffic building up across its network as it adds flights to more destinations and Dubai eases travel restrictions. The airline grounded its passenger fleet and is cutting thousands of jobs as it deals with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

