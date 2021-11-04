(Bloomberg) -- Gulf carrier Emirates will begin daily flights to Israel, adding the heft of its global network to a growing air-travel market made possible by diplomatic achievements over the past year.

The state-owned carrier will begin daily flights to Tel Aviv from its hub in Dubai starting Dec. 6, according to a statement Thursday. Israeli travelers will be able to connect with global route network of more than 120 destinations, Emirates said.

The long-haul specialist joins other carriers, including Israel’s El Al, Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways and regional operator FlyDubai, which previously started up services in the wake of the United Arab Emirates’ decision to recognize Israel in August 2020. Two months ago, Economy Minister Abdulla Bin Touq said the UAE is aiming to grow its economic ties with Israel to $1 trillion in the next 10 years.

Emirates and the others are likely to take business from Turkish Airlines, which for decades was one of the few Middle East carriers to fly to Israel.

The ramp-up of flying will also extend to air cargo. Emirates SkyCargo will offer 20 metric tons of capacity each way between Dubai and Tel Aviv to support Israeli exports of pharmaceuticals, high-tech goods, vegetables and other perishables.

The trade is also expected to include raw materials and components, semiconductors and e-commerce parcels going in the other direction.

