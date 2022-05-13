(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.

Emirates Group trimmed its annual loss and predicted a return to profit this year as the world’s biggest long-haul airline taps a recovery in demand from the coronavirus pandemic.

The state-owned carrier had a loss of 3.8 billion dirhams ($1 billion) in the year through March, it said in a statement Friday. That compares with a loss of 22.1 billion dirhams in the previous 12 months, its first in more than three decades. The company’s revenue surged 86% to 66.2 billion dirhams.

“We expect the group to return to profitability in 2022-23, and are working hard to hit our targets, while keeping a close watch on headwinds such as high fuel prices, inflation, new Covid-19 variants, and political and economic uncertainty,” Chairman Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum said.

Global travel is beginning to rally as the relaxation of Covid restrictions releases pent up demand. Sheikh Ahmed said Tuesday that Emirates has restored staffing to 80% of pre-pandemic levels and is still hiring across the group, though new lockdowns in China are a drag on the business.

Emirates intends to this year start repaying 15 billion dirhams in state funding that helped it ride out the crisis, the chairman has said.

Dubai International airport, where Emirates is based, reported its busiest quarter since the start of the crisis in the first three months, attracting 13.6 million passengers. The hub may reach pre-Covid levels earlier than expected, Dubai Airports Chief Executive Officer Paul Griffiths said Wednesday.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.