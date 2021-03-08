(Bloomberg) -- The maker of a device that car and truck owners can use to override computerized control of auto emissions was sued by the U.S. Attorney in Manhattan for violating the Clean Air Act.

EZ Lynk and its owners, Bradley Gintz and Thomas Wood, were sued along with a related company, Prestige Worldwide, in Manhattan federal court Monday. The government claims they allowed users to install software to delete emissions controls from vehicles, including Ford, GMC and Chrysler trucks.

“At least tens of thousands” of the devices were sold since mid-2016, the U.S. said. EZ Lynk maintains an online forum where users post their experience with bypassing emissions controls and seek technical help. The company didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

The Justice Department and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency asked a judge to block the sale of EZ Lynk and to assess civil penalties of as much as $4,876 for each violation and $48,762 for each day the defendants are in violation, according to the lawsuit.

The case is U.S. v. EZ Lynk SEZC, 21-cv-01986, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

