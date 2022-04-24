(Bloomberg) -- Emmanuel Macron is set to beat his nationalist rival Marine Le Pen in the final round of the French presidential election, according to projections by polling companies released after voting closed on Sunday.

Macron got more than 57% of the vote compared with about 42% for Le Pen, according to the projections based on partial results. The 44-year-old centrist would be the first incumbent to win a second term since Jacques Chirac two decades ago.

Such an outcome would reassure France’s European allies, as well as markets -- French bonds have gained over the past week as support for Le Pen started to ebb. Investors have been concerned at the prospect of a nationalist with longstanding sympathies for Russia taking power at a time when the European Union is confronting Vladimir Putin over his war with Ukraine.

