Emmy Breakdown: HBO and Amazon Top Netflix in Award Count

(Bloomberg) -- AT&T Inc.’s HBO and Amazon.com Inc. dominated the 71st Emmy Awards, outdrawing Netflix Inc. on the night of television’s top honors.

HBO (Nine)

Lead Actor in Comedy Series: “Barry”

Directing for Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special: “Chernobyl”

Writing for Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special: “Chernobyl”

Limited Series: “Chernobyl”

Writing for Variety Series: “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”

Variety Talk Series: “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”

Supporting Actor in Drama Series: “Game of Thrones”

Writing for Drama Series: “Succession”

Drama Series: “Game of Thrones”

Amazon (Seven)

Supporting Actor in Comedy Series: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Supporting Actress in Comedy Series: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Writing for Comedy Series: “Fleabag”

Directing for Comedy Series: “Fleabag”

Lead Actress in Comedy Series: “Fleabag”

Supporting Actor in Limited Series or Movie: “A Very English Scandal”

Comedy series: “Fleabag”

Netflix (Four)

Lead Actor in Limited Series or Movie: “When They See Us”

Television Movie: “Bandersnatch (Black Mirror)”

Supporting Actress in Drama Series: “Ozark”

Directing for Drama Series: “Ozark”

FX Networks (Two)

Lead Actress in Limited Series or Movie: “Fosse/Verdon”

Lead Actor in Drama Series: “Pose”

NBC (Two)

Variety Sketch Series: “Saturday Night Live”

Directing for Variety Series: “Saturday Night Live”

BBC America

Lead Actress in Drama Series: “Killing Eve”

Hulu

Supporting Actress in Limited Series or Movie: “The Act”

VH1

Competition Program: “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

To contact the reporter on this story: Nick Turner in Los Angeles at nturner7@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Nick Turner at nturner7@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.