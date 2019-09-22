32m ago
Emmy Breakdown: HBO and Amazon Top Netflix in Award Count
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- AT&T Inc.’s HBO and Amazon.com Inc. dominated the 71st Emmy Awards, outdrawing Netflix Inc. on the night of television’s top honors.
HBO (Nine)
- Lead Actor in Comedy Series: “Barry”
- Directing for Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special: “Chernobyl”
- Writing for Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special: “Chernobyl”
- Limited Series: “Chernobyl”
- Writing for Variety Series: “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”
- Variety Talk Series: “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”
- Supporting Actor in Drama Series: “Game of Thrones”
- Writing for Drama Series: “Succession”
- Drama Series: “Game of Thrones”
Amazon (Seven)
- Supporting Actor in Comedy Series: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
- Supporting Actress in Comedy Series: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
- Writing for Comedy Series: “Fleabag”
- Directing for Comedy Series: “Fleabag”
- Lead Actress in Comedy Series: “Fleabag”
- Supporting Actor in Limited Series or Movie: “A Very English Scandal”
- Comedy series: “Fleabag”
Netflix (Four)
- Lead Actor in Limited Series or Movie: “When They See Us”
- Television Movie: “Bandersnatch (Black Mirror)”
- Supporting Actress in Drama Series: “Ozark”
- Directing for Drama Series: “Ozark”
FX Networks (Two)
- Lead Actress in Limited Series or Movie: “Fosse/Verdon”
- Lead Actor in Drama Series: “Pose”
NBC (Two)
- Variety Sketch Series: “Saturday Night Live”
- Directing for Variety Series: “Saturday Night Live”
BBC America
- Lead Actress in Drama Series: “Killing Eve”
Hulu
- Supporting Actress in Limited Series or Movie: “The Act”
VH1
- Competition Program: “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
