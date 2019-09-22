(Bloomberg) -- AT&T Inc.’s HBO and Amazon.com Inc. dominated the 71st Emmy Awards, outdrawing Netflix Inc. on the night of television’s top honors.

HBO (Nine)

  • Lead Actor in Comedy Series: “Barry”
  • Directing for Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special: “Chernobyl”
  • Writing for Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special: “Chernobyl”
  • Limited Series: “Chernobyl”
  • Writing for Variety Series: “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”
  • Variety Talk Series: “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”
  • Supporting Actor in Drama Series: “Game of Thrones”
  • Writing for Drama Series: “Succession”
  • Drama Series: “Game of Thrones”

Amazon (Seven)

  • Supporting Actor in Comedy Series: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
  • Supporting Actress in Comedy Series: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
  • Writing for Comedy Series: “Fleabag”
  • Directing for Comedy Series: “Fleabag”
  • Lead Actress in Comedy Series: “Fleabag”
  • Supporting Actor in Limited Series or Movie: “A Very English Scandal”
  • Comedy series: “Fleabag”

Netflix (Four)

  • Lead Actor in Limited Series or Movie: “When They See Us”
  • Television Movie: “Bandersnatch (Black Mirror)”
  • Supporting Actress in Drama Series: “Ozark”
  • Directing for Drama Series: “Ozark”

FX Networks (Two)

  • Lead Actress in Limited Series or Movie: “Fosse/Verdon”
  • Lead Actor in Drama Series: “Pose”

NBC (Two)

  • Variety Sketch Series: “Saturday Night Live”
  • Directing for Variety Series: “Saturday Night Live”

BBC America

  • Lead Actress in Drama Series: “Killing Eve”

Hulu

  • Supporting Actress in Limited Series or Movie: “The Act”

VH1

  • Competition Program: “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

