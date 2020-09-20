(Bloomberg) -- Pop TV’s “Schitt’s Creek” swept the comedy prizes at the 72nd Emmy Awards ceremony, television’s top honors, but AT&T Inc.’s HBO dominated the rest of the evening. Netflix Inc., Walt Disney Co.’s Hulu and Amazon.com Inc., meanwhile, emerged with relatively few trophies of their own.

HBO (11)

Variety Talk Series: “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”

Actress in Limited Series or Movie: “Watchmen”

Actor in Limited Series or Movie: “I Know This Much Is True”

Writing for Limited Series or Movie: “Watchmen”

Supporting Actor in Limited Series or Movie: “Watchmen”

Best Limited Series: “Watchmen”

Actor in Drama Series: “Succession”

Actress in Drama Series: “Euphoria”

Writing for Drama Series: “Succession”

Directing for Drama Series: “Succession”

Drama Series: “Succession”

Pop TV (Seven)

Actress in Comedy Series: “Schitt’s Creek”

Actor in Comedy Series: “Schitt’s Creek”

Writing for Comedy Series: “Schitt’s Creek”

Directing for Comedy Series: “Schitt’s Creek”

Supporting Actor in Comedy Series: “Schitt’s Creek”

Supporting Actress in Comedy Series: “Schitt’s Creek”

Comedy Series: “Schitt’s Creek”

Netflix (Two)

Directing for Limited Series or Movie: “Unorthodox”

Supporting Actress in Drama Series: “Ozark”

Apple

Supporting Actor in Drama Series: “The Morning Show”

Hulu

Supporting Actress for Limited Series or Movie: “Mrs. America”

VH1

Competition Program: “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.