(Bloomberg) -- Pop TV’s “Schitt’s Creek” swept the comedy prizes at the 72nd Emmy Awards ceremony, television’s top honors, but AT&T Inc.’s HBO dominated the rest of the evening. Netflix Inc., Walt Disney Co.’s Hulu and Amazon.com Inc., meanwhile, emerged with relatively few trophies of their own.

HBO (11)

  • Variety Talk Series: “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”
  • Actress in Limited Series or Movie: “Watchmen”
  • Actor in Limited Series or Movie: “I Know This Much Is True”
  • Writing for Limited Series or Movie: “Watchmen”
  • Supporting Actor in Limited Series or Movie: “Watchmen”
  • Best Limited Series: “Watchmen”
  • Actor in Drama Series: “Succession”
  • Actress in Drama Series: “Euphoria”
  • Writing for Drama Series: “Succession”
  • Directing for Drama Series: “Succession”
  • Drama Series: “Succession”

Pop TV (Seven)

  • Actress in Comedy Series: “Schitt’s Creek”
  • Actor in Comedy Series: “Schitt’s Creek”
  • Writing for Comedy Series: “Schitt’s Creek”
  • Directing for Comedy Series: “Schitt’s Creek”
  • Supporting Actor in Comedy Series: “Schitt’s Creek”
  • Supporting Actress in Comedy Series: “Schitt’s Creek”
  • Comedy Series: “Schitt’s Creek”

Netflix (Two)

  • Directing for Limited Series or Movie: “Unorthodox”
  • Supporting Actress in Drama Series: “Ozark”

Apple

  • Supporting Actor in Drama Series: “The Morning Show”

Hulu

  • Supporting Actress for Limited Series or Movie: “Mrs. America”

VH1

  • Competition Program: “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.