47m ago
Emmy Breakdown: ‘Schitt’s Creek’ and HBO Both Have Big Nights
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Pop TV’s “Schitt’s Creek” swept the comedy prizes at the 72nd Emmy Awards ceremony, television’s top honors, but AT&T Inc.’s HBO dominated the rest of the evening. Netflix Inc., Walt Disney Co.’s Hulu and Amazon.com Inc., meanwhile, emerged with relatively few trophies of their own.
HBO (11)
- Variety Talk Series: “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”
- Actress in Limited Series or Movie: “Watchmen”
- Actor in Limited Series or Movie: “I Know This Much Is True”
- Writing for Limited Series or Movie: “Watchmen”
- Supporting Actor in Limited Series or Movie: “Watchmen”
- Best Limited Series: “Watchmen”
- Actor in Drama Series: “Succession”
- Actress in Drama Series: “Euphoria”
- Writing for Drama Series: “Succession”
- Directing for Drama Series: “Succession”
- Drama Series: “Succession”
Pop TV (Seven)
- Actress in Comedy Series: “Schitt’s Creek”
- Actor in Comedy Series: “Schitt’s Creek”
- Writing for Comedy Series: “Schitt’s Creek”
- Directing for Comedy Series: “Schitt’s Creek”
- Supporting Actor in Comedy Series: “Schitt’s Creek”
- Supporting Actress in Comedy Series: “Schitt’s Creek”
- Comedy Series: “Schitt’s Creek”
Netflix (Two)
- Directing for Limited Series or Movie: “Unorthodox”
- Supporting Actress in Drama Series: “Ozark”
Apple
- Supporting Actor in Drama Series: “The Morning Show”
Hulu
- Supporting Actress for Limited Series or Movie: “Mrs. America”
VH1
- Competition Program: “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
©2020 Bloomberg L.P.