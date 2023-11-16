(Bloomberg) -- The production staff at Malcolm Gladwell’s audio company, Pushkin Industries, has unionized through the Writers Guild of America East.

Management voluntarily recognized the proposed unit, the group announced Thursday. The network, which creates shows like Michael Lewis’ Against the Rules and Gladwell’s Revisionist History, has recently gone through rounds of layoffs amid a broader retrenchment in the podcast industry following years of growth and soaring valuations.

“Pushkin has had a lot of great success in its short time on this Earth, and it’s not invulnerable to the conditions that have really affected our industry as a whole over the past 18 or so months,” said Izii Carter, a producer and member of the organizing committee. “We’re really interested in Pushkin’s success and excited about the future of the company.”

The union will initially include 10 staff members, consisting of producers, engineers and editors. Ariella Markowitz, a post production manager, said the total would have been larger if not for layoffs in September that cut over 30% of Pushkin’s staff. A “strong majority” of the group signed union authorization cards, Markowitz said.

The staff members are seeking competitive pay, clearly defined paths for career progression and general assurance that the company is operating sustainably.

Not long ago, Pushkin was expanding. In July of last year, it acquired production company Transmitter Media and signed a first-look deal with the film and TV studio A24. The company began releasing audiobooks with major names, such as Paul Simon. But like many audio shops in recent months, the once high-flying business has seen revenue dry up. Advertisers have pulled back on spending while tech firms that bankrolled the space have tightened their budgets.

The most recent layoffs at Pushkin involved a management shake-up. Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Jacob Weisberg moved into the role of executive chair while Gretta Cohn started serving as president, overseeing day-to-day operations.

Other podcast shops have similarly unionized through the Writers Guild, including Crooked Media, Spotify Technology SA’s the Ringer and Audacy Inc.’s Pineapple Street Studios.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.