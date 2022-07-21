(Bloomberg) -- The promise of rapid profit growth that entices some firms to pay staff with stock grants or options has turned into a predictor of share-price underperformance during the 2022 rout.

Companies that have outsize stock-based compensation programs have trailed the broader market by 9.2% so far this year, Patrick Palfrey, a senior equity strategist at Credit Suisse found. The profile of such firms -- primarily tech and other newly public companies expected to deliver above-average earnings gains -- has left them out of favor with investors who turned to value stocks as the Federal Reserve stepped up its battle to curtail inflation.

“While the benefits of equity compensation are clear, they do increase a company’s risk profile, adding stress in a down market,” Palfrey wrote in a research note.

Companies use stock-based pay to lure and keep talent by offering the potential for massive price gains once fledgling companies hit their earnings stride. Those types of firms -- DocuSign Inc., ServiceNow Inc., Etsy Inc. -- were market darlings in the surge that followed the pandemic, as investors piled into up-and-coming names that benefited from lockdowns.

With inflation running at the highest in four decades, lofty valuations and bets on future growth no longer look justified as the Fed raises interest rates.

“Stock-based compensation is a popular tool for long-duration technology companies that are pre-earnings, but are public, to attract talent. So amid a rising interest-rate environment, we are clearly going to see the end of high performance of the big stock-based compensation users,” Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B. Riley, said in a phone call.

Notably, the dip in stock-based employee compensation company performance spans across most S&P 500 sectors, ranging from discretionary companies such as EBay Inc. to financials companies such as BlackRock Inc. and biotechnology firms such as Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Credit Suisse’s Palfrey said that this downward trend is likely to persist if the current market slump turns into a recession, but in the event of a soft landing -- his base case -- the trend should reverse. Historically, these companies have outperformed by 1.8% over the past 17 years.

Meanwhile, the current underperformance of stock-based compensation companies is likely to weigh on firms as they try to attract and retain workers.

“As stock prices come down and multiples come down, it becomes nearly impossible to use stock-based compensation as a carrot for attracting talent,” Hogan said. “In a rise-in-interest-rate environment it becomes less attractive, less of a potential inducement.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.