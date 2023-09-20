(Bloomberg) -- Oil markets are flashing signs of tightness as stockpiles at the largest US storage hub plunge toward critical levels.

Inventories at the key Cushing, Oklahoma storage hub have dropped for six straight weeks to sink to 22.9 million barrels, approaching minimum operating levels for the facility. Analysts peg that key level at 20-22 million barrels. Stockpiles are now at the lowest seasonal level in five years.

Physical barrels from Cushing reached the biggest premium to West Texas Intermediate futures since November. Exacerbating supply tightness at the hub was a Keystone pipeline outage in mid-September, which cut off flows to Cushing’s storage tanks and contributed to a spike for domestic sweet physical crude to a $1.62-a-barrel premium to the US benchmark on Tuesday.

Delivery of crude from the Cushing terminal becomes more challenging if inventories fall below the so-called suction line, where outlet nozzles are unable to draw out the oil for transport to a pipeline. Since the hub is the delivery point for the US benchmark, traders are paying a premium for WTI to be delivered sooner due to dwindling inventories.

The spread between November and December WTI futures jumped above $1.30 a barrel, the widest since November. That difference could skyrocket as much as $1-$2 if stockpiles continue to drop, said Dennis Kissler, senior vice president for trading at BOK Financial Securities.

Signs of restricted supplies are also reflected in fuel oil prices. Gasoline and diesel prices are hovering near seasonal highs despite slackening demand. Meanwhile, refining margins — a measure of profitability — are running high heading into maintenance season.

--With assistance from Lucia Kassai.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.