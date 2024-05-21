(Bloomberg) -- Emtel Ltd. plans to float 25% of its shares in an initial public offering on the Stock Exchange of Mauritius, becoming the country’s first telecommunications company to go public.

Currimjee Jeewanjee and Co. — a family-owned business with four generations of presence in Mauritius — holds 75% of Emtel and the rest belongs to private equity firm Indian Continent Investment Ltd. The IPO involves 113.85 million shares, or a quarter of the existing ordinary stock, and proceeds will go to the selling shareholders.

“This move not only allows us to expand our shareholder base, but also enables us to accelerate our growth plans and invest in cutting-edge technologies,” Kresh Goomany, Emtel’s chief executive officer, said in an emailed statement.

Absa Bank Mauritius Ltd. is the lead transaction adviser and MCB Stockbrokers Ltd. is the sponsoring broker.

“It will be the most high-profile IPO since the listing of Lottotech,” said Bhavik Desai, general manager of Accresco Investment Management Ltd. Lottotech Ltd., the sole lottery operator in Mauritius, was listed in June 2014.

In the Indian Ocean island nation with a population of 1.26 million people, Emtel competes with Mauritius Telecom Ltd., which has Orange SA and the government for shareholders, and Mahanagar Telephone Mauritius Ltd., or MTML.

Based on filings to the Registrar of Companies, Emtel’s revenue for 2022 was about 3.24 billion rupees ($70.3 million) and after-tax profit came in at 478 million rupees.

(Update with comment from analyst in fifth paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.