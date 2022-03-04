(Bloomberg) -- En+ Group International PJSC is considering carving out the international assets of United Co. Rusal International PJSC into a new company owned by En+ managers and other investors.

En+ owns 57% of Russian aluminum giant Rusal. The new company would own alumina, bauxite and aluminum assets across the globe, including in Africa, Australia and Europe, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private information.

En+ Chairman Gregory Barker will step down from the En+ board to focus on the deal, the people said.

The press service at En+ declined to comment.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.