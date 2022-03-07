(Bloomberg) -- Here’s the key business news from London-listed companies this morning:

EN+ Group International PJSC: The aluminium producer has started a strategic review with respect to its subsidiary, Russian aluminum giant United Co. Rusal International PJSC, with one option being a carve-out of its international business.

At the same time Chairman Gregory Barker will resign, En+ said in a statement on Monday

Spectris Plc: The specialist manufacturer ended offer talks with Oxford Instruments Plc after it said the war in Ukraine “has created significant uncertainty in global economic conditions.”

It comes exactly a week after the company made a non-binding indicative proposal for Oxford Instruments valuing its shares at 31 pounds each

CareTech Holdings Plc: The founders of the social services provider are in the early stages of forming a consortium with the intention of examining an offer for the company.

Russian oligarchs due to be sanctioned by the U.K. could have their assets frozen, even before the sanctions come into effect, under a plan proposed by British MPs. It comes amid concern that the U.K. has been too slow to enforce the sanctions, giving people time to move their assets abroad before restrictions are imposed.

Oil soared to nearly $140 a barrel this morning, after the White House said it was considering an embargo on Russian supplies.

As the U.K. government prepares to fast track legislation requiring foreign owners of U.K. property to register their interests, read how the war in Ukraine threatens to end London’s near 50-year run as the plutocrat’s playground of choice.

Investment firm Blue Owl Capital Inc. is planning to list assets worth more than $10 billion from its Dyal Capital Partners business in London, people familiar with the matter tell Bloomberg. The listing would be a rare sizable initial public offering in the U.K., and is expected to take place in the first half of the year.

Mexican precious-metal miner Fresnillo Plc will publish its full year results tomorrow. Its shares have rallied in recent weeks, as gold emerges as a haven of choice amid the war in Ukraine. Meanwhile, fast food chains Dominos Pizza Group Plc and Greggs Plc will also report results.

