Enbridge Names Greg Ebel as Next CEO, to Succeed Al Monaco

(Bloomberg) -- Enbridge, the Canadian pipeline giant, named Greg Ebel as its next chief executive officer.

Ebel will take over from Jan. 1 from Al Monaco, who will retire, the company said Monday in a statement. Ebel will step down from his current position as chair of the board of directors and Enbridge will choose a replacement.

Ebel is the former CEO of US pipeline company Spectra Energy Partners LP, which was acquired by Enbridge in 2018 for $7.2 billion.

(Updates with Ebel’s previous role in third paragraph)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.