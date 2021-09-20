(Bloomberg) -- Enbridge Inc.’s rationing of its heavy oil pipelines plummeted in October ahead of the imminent start up of the company’s newest export conduit to the U.S.

The company curtailed its rationing on the heavy oil lines to 33% in October from 55% in September out of Kerrobert, Saskatchewan, spokesperson Tracy Larsson said in an email. The decline comes as Enbridge prepares to start operation of its new Line 3 replacement pipeline, that will boost export capacity to the U.S.

Enbridge has said that the pipeline is scheduled to start operation in the fourth quarter but the company is offering 620,000 barrels a day of capacity on the new Line 3 next month versus 390,000 barrels a day available on the old Line 3. The pipeline is expected to alleviate a shortage of export conduits for Canadian oil sands producers.

