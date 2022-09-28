1h ago
Enbridge selling Alberta pipeline stakes to Indigenous groups for $1.12B
By Noah Zivitz
The company said 23 First Nations and Métis communities will pay $1.12 billion for an 11.57 per cent interest in seven Enbridge pipelines in Alberta's oil-rich Athabasca region.
A new entity dubbed Athabasca Indigenous Investments will oversee the investment, according to the press release.
"On behalf of the Indigenous partners, we are proud to become equity owners in these high-quality assets which contribute to North American energy supply and security," said Athabasca Indigenous Investments President Justin Bourque in the release.
This is a breaking news story, more to come.
