Enbridge to build pipelines to service new LNG facility in U.S.

Enbridge Inc. says it will build two new natural gas pipelines to service a newly sanctioned liquefied natural gas facility in the U.S. Gulf Coast.

The Calgary-based pipeline company says the pipelines will transport 1.5 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas to Venture Global's Plaquemines LNG plant in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana from natural gas fields in the U.S.

U.S.-based LNG company Venture Global announced on Wednesday that it will go ahead with the first phase of construction of the Plaquemines LNG facility, after securing $13.2 billion in financing.

Enbridge says its two pipelines that will supply the facility are the Gator Express Meter Project, expected to be in service in 2023, and the Venice Extension Project, expected to be in service in 2024.

Enbridge says the estimated cost for the two projects is US$400 million, underpinned by long-term contracts.

Enbridge says its Texas Eastern pipeline system is well-positioned to supply growing North American LNG exports, which it says are necessary to meet the world's energy security and climate change goals.