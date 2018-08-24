(Bloomberg) -- Pipeline giant Enbridge Inc. agreed to buy all outstanding shares of Spectra Energy Partners LP in a deal aimed at streamlining its corporate structure in the wake of U.S. tax changes.

The agreement to acquire its master limited partnership is valued at $3.3 billion, based on the closing price of Enbridge shares in New York trading on Thursday. It follows by two years the Calgary-based company’s acquisition of Spectra Energy Corp. for $28 billion, creating the largest energy pipeline and storage company in North America.

The latest pact, signaled by Enbridge in May, comes as companies from Williams Cos. to Energy Transfer Partners LP have ditched the MLP model -- often used to own pipelines carrying oil and natural gas -- after losing a key federal tax benefit in March. Enbridge on Friday cited a “significant weakening of MLP capital markets” as adversely affecting forward growth for the unit.

“We view this as a positive step toward reducing corporate complexity," Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. said in a note by analysts on Friday.

Enbridge will acquire all of the outstanding public common units of its master limited partnership on the basis of 1.111 common shares of Enbridge for each common unit of the Houston-based subsidiary. The transaction is scheduled to close in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Scotiabank were financial advisers to Enbridge, while Jefferies LLC acted as financial adviser to Spectra’s Conflicts Committee.

