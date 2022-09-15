(Bloomberg) -- Roger Federer announced on Thursday that the Laver Cup next week in London will be his final ATP event.

“As many of you know, the past three years has presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries. I’ve worked hard to return to full competitive form,” Federer tweeted. “But I also know my body’s capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear.”The 41-year-old noted that he’s clocked more than 1500 matches over 24 years. He added, “Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognize when it is time to end my competitive career.”

Upon hearing the news, other tennis greats took to Twitter to express their appreciation for Federer’s contribution to the sport.

Billie Jean King tweeted, “Roger Federer is a champion’s champion. He has the most complete game of his generation & captured the hearts of sports fans around the world with an amazing quickness on the court & a powerful tennis mind. He has had a historic career w/memories that will live on and on.”

Former number one in the world Andy Roddick wrote on Twitter, “Cheers Roger. Thanks for the shared memories my friend. It was an honor to share time/experiences on the most hallowed grounds in our sport. Don’t be a stranger.”

Petra Kvitova, a Czech player who won 29 career singles titles, tweeted, “Roger - you have always been such a huge inspiration to me. Your elegance, your grace, your beautiful game. I have always held you in the highest regard and want to congratulate you for an amazing career. Tennis won’t be the same without you! Thank you.”

Many see this as a passing of the baton to the next generation of players including Carlos Alcaraz age 19 who won the US Open, Caspar Ruud age 23 who took number two, Frances Tiafoe age 24 who beat Nadal, and Jannik Sinner age 21 who stunned audiences with a record 5 hour and 15 minute match at the game.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.