End of an Era: VW Plans to Phase Out the Golf Model

(Bloomberg) -- The current version of the combustion-engine Volkswagen AG Golf model will probably be the last as markets shift toward electric vehicles, according to VW’s brand chief.

The eighth iteration of the compact car will get another upgrade next year that should keep it attractive to customers throughout the second half of the decade, Thomas Schaefer said in an interview with Automobilwoche published Sunday.

“If the world develops totally differently by 2026 or 2027 than expected, then we can also launch a completely new vehicle again. But I don’t believe that,” Schaefer said. “So far this isn’t envisaged.”

The Golf was first introduced in 1974 and has been one of the bestselling cars for Europe’s biggest automaker for years. But demand for hatchbacks has declined as customers increasingly opt for more spacious SUVs.

VW flanked the Golf with an all-electric sibling, the ID.3, about three years ago. Schaefer said VW could consider an electric Golf with new technology as early as 2028, but it would need to carry key features that distinguish it from the ID.3.

