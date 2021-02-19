(Bloomberg) --

Marko Papic, partner and chief strategist at hedge-fund seeder Clocktower Group, discusses how the current economic and market cycle will be vastly different than the tepid recovery from the global financial crisis. He jokingly uses slogans from Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum to describe the risk-taking posture he believes investors will maintain amid a period of fiscal largesse: “All I know is that for the next two years, it’s like diamond hands and to the moon.”

