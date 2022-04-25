(Bloomberg) -- Politicians must adapt to the end of the era of cheap debt and brace for leaner times and harder choices than they are used to, Finland’s 38-year-old finance minister said.

Annika Saarikko, who took the finance portfolio in Social Democrat Prime Minister Sanna Marin’s cabinet last May, delivered her warning of mounting fiscal challenges faced by her country in an interview in Helsinki on Friday.

Rising borrowing costs are “a significant change, and something new to the generation of politicians who are not used to this,” she said, observing that “there is now a generation of politicians who have only experienced a period of cheap debt funding,” with “no concerns about interest rates.”

Finland’s millennial-led government has presided over a massive increase in borrowings, first after the pandemic and later to beef up its military in a push that started already before Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine. The Nordic nation’s public debt totals about 66% relative to the size of the economy, up six percentage points from 2019.

The country is hardly alone. Across the euro area, debt loads grew in response to the pandemic, and overall the bloc’s governments owe almost 100% of gross domestic product. Some of Saarikko’s counterparts have backed prolonging the suspension of the European Union’s fiscal rules for a fourth year due to the war in Ukraine.

An upsurge in prices is also starting to push up borrowing costs. In Finland, Saarikko is prepared for an annual increase of about 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) in interest payments in the coming years.

That “means there’s less and less room for other things,” she said. “The change won’t be easy.”

A top focus will be economic growth, which the government plans to foster with investments in research and development, green technologies and energy, where Finland should aim for self-sufficiency, Saarikko said. She added that labor-market reforms to entice people to take jobs can also be expected in the coming years.

Faster growth would also help ensure debt sustainability and help keep credit ratings high, Saarikko said. Finland is currently rated at the second-highest investment-grade of AA+ at S&P Global Ratings and Aa1 at Moody’s Investors Service.

“Finland has managed its economy well, and that is the reason why we have high credit ratings,” she said. “We are trusted in the world, and that is the core of our economy. I want to maintain that trust.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.