  • The global shift away from easy money is poised to accelerate as a pandemic bond-buying blitz by central banks swings into reverse
  • An European Central Bank rate increase in July is possible but not “likely,” Vice President Luis de Guindos said
  • Spain faces three significant challenges in coming years to its fiscal outlook, according to Bloomberg Economics: ECB, pensions, election
    • The Spanish government sent a second request to the European Commission to access funds earmarked for a post-pandemic recovery program
  • Asia’s factories managed a fitful recovery in April that highlighted their economies’ resilience to the impact on global supply chains of China’s lockdowns and the war in Ukraine
    • European PMI data are due Monday morning
  • China’s stringent lockdowns to curb Covid-19 infections are taking a significant toll on the economy and roiling global supply chains
