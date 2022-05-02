(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

The global shift away from easy money is poised to accelerate as a pandemic bond-buying blitz by central banks swings into reverse

An European Central Bank rate increase in July is possible but not “likely,” Vice President Luis de Guindos said

Spain faces three significant challenges in coming years to its fiscal outlook, according to Bloomberg Economics: ECB, pensions, election The Spanish government sent a second request to the European Commission to access funds earmarked for a post-pandemic recovery program

Asia’s factories managed a fitful recovery in April that highlighted their economies’ resilience to the impact on global supply chains of China’s lockdowns and the war in Ukraine European PMI data are due Monday morning

China’s stringent lockdowns to curb Covid-19 infections are taking a significant toll on the economy and roiling global supply chains

