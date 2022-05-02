1h ago
End of Easy Money, ECB Rate Hikes, China’s Covid Toll: Eco Day
- The global shift away from easy money is poised to accelerate as a pandemic bond-buying blitz by central banks swings into reverse
- An European Central Bank rate increase in July is possible but not “likely,” Vice President Luis de Guindos said
- Spain faces three significant challenges in coming years to its fiscal outlook, according to Bloomberg Economics: ECB, pensions, election
- The Spanish government sent a second request to the European Commission to access funds earmarked for a post-pandemic recovery program
- Asia’s factories managed a fitful recovery in April that highlighted their economies’ resilience to the impact on global supply chains of China’s lockdowns and the war in Ukraine
- European PMI data are due Monday morning
- China’s stringent lockdowns to curb Covid-19 infections are taking a significant toll on the economy and roiling global supply chains
- Finally, here’s what to look out for in the world economy this week
