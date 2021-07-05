(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Welcome to Monday, Americas. Here's the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:

Central banks are starting to tip-toe away from the emergency stimulus they deployed to fight the pandemic-driven global recession They may also be regaining their appetite for buying gold after staying on the sidelines over the past year

A recovering labor market in June will be sufficient to keep open dialoug at the U.S. Federal Reserve on tapering QE

Saudi Arabia and the UAE cranked up the tension in an OPEC standoff, leaving the global economy guessing how much oil it will get next month

The European Central Bank is planning to publish the outcome of its strategy review in the second half of this year. A series of changes may create a framework that embeds a looser monetary policy stance, especially for green projects

European firms are pushing up prices as supply disruptions lift costs and hamper their ability to match surging demand, executives say

China’s Xi Jinping is expected to speak this week with Germany’s Angela Merkel and France’s Emmanuel Macron as they attempt to keep human rights disputes from scuttling efforts at cooperation

Australia’s central bank is likely to gently rein in some of its emergency stimulus to reflect the economy’s powerful recovery

A handful of emerging-market currencies have held onto gains versus the dollar this year, but that list may shrink as the spreading delta variant leads to tighter restrictions

Cities across Europe are working to unwind a focus on the traditional male commuter to more inclusive forms of mobility

Finally, here’s what’s to look out for in the world economy this week

