End of Easy Money; European Price Hikes; OPEC+ Crisis: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
- Central banks are starting to tip-toe away from the emergency stimulus they deployed to fight the pandemic-driven global recession
- They may also be regaining their appetite for buying gold after staying on the sidelines over the past year
- A recovering labor market in June will be sufficient to keep open dialoug at the U.S. Federal Reserve on tapering QE
- Saudi Arabia and the UAE cranked up the tension in an OPEC standoff, leaving the global economy guessing how much oil it will get next month
- The European Central Bank is planning to publish the outcome of its strategy review in the second half of this year. A series of changes may create a framework that embeds a looser monetary policy stance, especially for green projects
- European firms are pushing up prices as supply disruptions lift costs and hamper their ability to match surging demand, executives say
- China’s Xi Jinping is expected to speak this week with Germany’s Angela Merkel and France’s Emmanuel Macron as they attempt to keep human rights disputes from scuttling efforts at cooperation
- Australia’s central bank is likely to gently rein in some of its emergency stimulus to reflect the economy’s powerful recovery
- A handful of emerging-market currencies have held onto gains versus the dollar this year, but that list may shrink as the spreading delta variant leads to tighter restrictions
- Cities across Europe are working to unwind a focus on the traditional male commuter to more inclusive forms of mobility
- Finally, here’s what’s to look out for in the world economy this week
