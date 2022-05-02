(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Welcome to Monday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:

The global shift away from easy money is poised to accelerate as a pandemic bond-buying blitz by central banks swings into reverse. Meanwhile, IMF Deputy Managing Director Kenji Okamura warns inflation may turn out to be even faster than global central bankers currently anticipate

Jerome Powell doesn’t like to bless bets in financial markets, but he could shift the needle this week on how high investors expect the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates to cool overheated prices

Confidence in the euro-area economy fell to the lowest in a year as the impact of the war in Ukraine drained overall sentiment from industry to consumers

China’s stringent lockdowns to curb Covid-19 infections are taking a significant toll on the economy and roiling global supply chains, with President Xi Jinping under pressure to deliver on pledges to support growth

Still, Asia’s factories did a better job in the past month than their European counterparts of weathering the impact on global supply chains of China’s lockdowns and the conflict in Ukraine

Australian policy makers face a political challenge on whether to raise interest rates in the middle of a highly charged election campaign

Finally, here’s what to look out for in the world economy this week

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.