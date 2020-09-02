(Bloomberg) -- Summer has already ended for Britain’s restaurants after a bumper August fueled by government subsidies to get people eating. Data compiled by reservation service OpenTable showed that the number of diners eating out slid on the first day after the withdrawal of the government’s ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ program, which had given patrons discounts Monday-Wednesday last month. The number of sit-in customers reached the highest this year on Aug. 31, the last day when the state picked up half of the tab.

