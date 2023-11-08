(Bloomberg) -- For more than a decade, running a foreign exchange fund meant having to defend lackluster returns and worrying about the imminent threat of closure.

But this year, long-suffering currency investors are getting a lifeline from global central banks pursuing policies that are aggressive, disjointed — and perfect for those who make money from exploiting gaps in interest rates from one nation to another.

Thanks to the biggest divergence in Group-of-10 central bank rates since 2008, dedicated foreign exchange funds are heading for an annual return of around 7%, more than double the average over the last two decades, according to data collated by BarclayHedge.

“The macro divergence is making it easier for currency managers,” said Adrian Lee, founder and chief investment officer of the $17 billion specialist currency manager Adrian Lee & Partners. “We’ve had a really good year of performance and it’s in large part down to carry.”

Carry trades take advantage of a difference in interest rates between two countries to borrow where the rate is low and invest where it’s high, with the aim of capturing an easy profit from the gap. In market parlance, the “carry” of an asset is the return obtained from holding it.

Carry Trade Mints 42% Profit and Sparks Push Into New Market

Year-to-date, investors selling the yen to fund purchases of dollars reaped over 20%. Traders that went short Swedish krona to buy sterling made around 9%. Overall, Nomura’s Group of 10 FX Carry index, which shows returns adjusted for volatility, is on course for its best year since 2016.

The gains have helped slow the number of fund closures this year, but may not be enough to save an industry in terminal decline. Since the peak in 2007, about 80% of dedicated currency managers have gone under.

Static central bank policy in the post-crisis years meant there were few ways to position for gains and losses. Near-zero rates and an infusion of cash kept economies afloat but sank the lucrative trade in rate differentials.

Before it shut in 2013, FX Concepts LLC was the world’s largest currency hedge fund. Founder John Taylor is watching the sudden revival with interest — and longing.

The trading backdrop is “fantastic,” he said. “I have one disadvantage: I’m 80 and nobody will give me any money.”

But even as they enjoy a moment, currency funds may not be able to count on central banks in developed nations staying out of step forever. In most major economies, easing price pressures are expected to push central banks toward a rate-cutting cycle next year.

“The bulk of dispersion is probably behind us as inflation cools,” said Adam Jones, a senior portfolio manager at Hottinger Group, which invests in funds. “We’re probably past the very best returns.”

Still many others are convinced that divergent inflation across major economies will illicit different reactions from central banks — and the kind of rate dispersion that currency traders love.

Japan, which has mostly sat out the rate-hiking cycle, is expected to begin raising rates out of negative territory. The European Central Bank, whose key policy rate lags the Bank of England’s by some 125 basis points, is expected to start cutting as much as five months earlier.

At $8 billion hedge fund Aspect Capital, where trading algorithms spot the best return opportunities across asset classes, foreign exchange has been at the top of the list the past 18 months.

Razvan Remsing, Aspect’s director of investment solutions, predicts major global economies are primed to stay slightly out of sync with each other, keeping currency trading opportunities alive.

“We no longer have that anchoring point that completely crushed out a lot of the currency alpha that was around pre-GFC,” he said.

