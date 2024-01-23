(Bloomberg) -- Workers at Endeavour Mining Plc’s second-biggest gold mine have downed tools and blocked roads at the site in Burkina Faso, in the latest setback for a company that recently fired its chief executive.

An “unplanned” and “illegal” stoppage began disrupting operations at the Hounde gold project on Jan. 21, according to an internal memo sent to mine employees on Monday and seen by Bloomberg. Endeavour was yet to receive a list of grievances that “would enable negotiations to take place,” the document said.

Endeavour, backed by Egyptian billionaire Naguib Sawiris, has slumped 23% this year, as Sébastien de Montessus was fired as CEO on Jan. 4 over alleged “serious misconduct” and irregularities tied to the sale of a company asset. The ousted boss has said he wasn’t given an opportunity to “make proper representations” before the decision was announced.

Hounde — 250 kilometers (155 miles) southwest of Burkina Faso’s capital, Ouagadougou — accounted for almost 30% of the 1.1 million ounces of gold produced by Endeavour last year. The mine’s output is expected to decline 7% to 290,000 ounces in 2024. The company also operates assets in Senegal and Ivory Coast.

Representatives of Endeavour and the Burkina Faso mines ministry were at Hounde on Tuesday to discuss a resolution to the matter. Endeavour declined to comment, while a spokesman at the mines ministry confirmed that there was a strike at Hounde, without providing any additional details.

