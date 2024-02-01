Endeavour Says Work at Burkina Faso Gold Mine Resumed After Strike Ended

(Bloomberg) -- Work resumed at Endeavour Mining Plc’s second-biggest mine Thursday after management reached an agreement with workers to end strike after 11 days.

The work stoppage at the Hounde mine in Burkina Faso has had “significant financial impacts” on the company, its employees and stakeholders, according to an internal memo sent to employees on Feb. 1 and seen by Bloomberg.

The company has agreed to not proceed with a collective dismissal following the Jan. 21 strike, according to the memo.

A spokesman for the company declined to comment.

The mine accounted for almost 30% of the 1.1 million ounces of gold produced by Endeavour last year, according to company data. Output at Hounde is expected to drop 7% to 290,000 ounces in 2024.

The company also has assets in Senegal and Ivory Coast.

