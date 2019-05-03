(Bloomberg) -- As Walt Disney Co.’s “Avengers: Endgame” rockets toward a second record-breaking weekend, one analyst has made a bold prediction.

Wade Holden -- an entertainment-industry forecaster at Kagan, S&P Global Market Intelligence -- now expects the superhero movie to eclipse 2009’s “Avatar” as the highest-grossing film of all time. That means “Endgame” would have to generate at least another $1 billion in box-office revenue globally in the coming weeks.

Already, “Endgame” is in the top five, raking in $1.79 billion as of Friday morning. That puts it just behind a quartet of movies that made $2 billion-plus: “Avatar,” “Titanic,” “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and “Avengers: Infinity War.”

The figures aren’t inflation-adjusted, but having the top-grossing film is still a major bragging right for the industry. James Cameron wrote and directed both of the current top two movies, so “Endgame” threatens to push him down the ranks.

But he’ll have another shot at box-office glory next year: “Avatar 2,” part of a franchise now owned by Disney, will be released in December 2020.

