(Bloomberg) -- Endo International Plc’s $50 million settlement of claims by New York over its opioid marketing averts a possible $1 billion verdict and the risk it could have been stripped of its legal defenses in an ongoing trial in the state.

The pact, announced late Thursday, settles allegations that the opioid maker’s sales and marketing efforts helped fuel a public crisis over the highly addictive painkillers. Lawyers for New York Attorney General Letitia James and two Long Island counties had accused Endo of adopting illegal tactics to turn its Opana painkiller into a blockbuster.

Endo’s decision to settle leaves four defendants in the New York trial, in which jurors may now have to weigh whether to award more than $1 billion in damages each against Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., one of its subsidiaries, ANDA Inc. and a unit of Allergan Ltd. “Sounds like the Endo folks made a smart move in settling this case,” said Richard Ausness, a University of Kentucky law professor who follows the opioid litigation. “While $50 million is a lot of money to a smaller company like Endo, they were facing more than $1 billion in exposure.”

Read More: First Opioid Jury Trial Marks High-Stakes Test for Drug Industry

Endo’s bonds traded up following the news, with its 6% bonds due 2028 climbing 4.5 cents on the dollar to 68.75, and the 9.5% 2027 notes up 2.75 cents to 100.

The pact also averts the threat Endo faced of losing its legal defenses over its failure to properly hand over files in pre-trial document exchanges. Endo ran into similar trouble over an opioid suit brought by more than 20 Tennessee counties and cities. A judge in that case entered a default against Endo over its mishandling of internal files. The company paid $35 million last month to resolve that suit.

Evidence in the New York case showed Endo executives tied bonuses to Opana sales and pushed its salesforce to downplay the medication’s addictiveness.The case is In Re Opioid Litigation, Index no. 40000/2017, Supreme Court of New York, Suffolk County.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.