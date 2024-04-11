(Bloomberg) -- Banks sold $2.5 billion in bonds and loans to fund Endo International’s emergence from Chapter 11 after a judge approved the drugmaker’s debt restructuring last month.

The exit financing includes a new $1 billion bond with an 8.5% coupon, representing the tight end of initial pricing discussions, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The funding package also includes a $1.5 billion term loan priced at 450 basis points over the Secured Overnight Financing Rate, another person with knowledge of the deal said.

Banks led by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. launched the debt sale earlier this month as Endo works to exit Chapter 11. Endo, which in March won court approval on a bankruptcy plan that resolves major opioid liabilities, has said it expects its restructuring to close around April 23.

The financing was earlier proposed as an even split between the new bond and term loan of $1.25 billion each. Endo upsized the term loan to $1.5 billion and the new bond was reduced. Endo’s exit financing also includes a $400 million super priority revolver, according to an earlier statement.

Endo is among a handful of drugmakers that filed Chapter 11 in recent years to resolve lawsuits accusing the companies of helping fuel the nation’s opioid addiction crisis. The company’s restructuring plan will trim about $5.5 billion in debt and was dependent upon a series of settlements it struck with opioid victims and government authorities.

Proceeds from Endo’s exit financing along with other sources of cash will be used to fund the restructuring, pay settlements and other costs, the company has said.

Endo didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment about the debt sale.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.