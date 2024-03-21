Enel Debt at €60 Billion as Asset Sales Plan Seen On Track

(Bloomberg) -- Italian multi-utility Enel SpA met its debt-cutting targets and said that an ambitious asset-sales plan is close to completion.

The Rome-based company posted net debt of €60.2 billion ($65.4 billion) in 2023, it said in a statement Thursday, in line with guidance of between €60 billion and €61 billion. That will bring debt down to a pro-forma level of €53.5 billion as more cash is expected from announced, but not yet finalized, asset disposals.

Enel reported ordinary adjusted net income of €6.5 billion last year, in line with analyst estimates.

Chief Executive Officer Flavio Cattaneo, appointed last year by the Italian government, has revised predecessor Francesco Starace’s €21 billion asset selloff plan which dates back to 2022, in a bid to cut a debt pile that reached a record of around €70 billion at the time. The state is Enel’s biggest shareholder with a stake of about 24%.

“Solid results clearly prove the effectiveness of the actions put in place by the new management,” Cattaneo said in statement. “We reasonably expect that 2024 shareholder remuneration may grow further,” he added.

Funds from operations increased by around 63% compared to the previous year to a company record of about €14.8 billion. According to the statement, that was a result of managerial actions focused on financial discipline.

Enel planned a dividend floor at €0.43 per share for the 2024-2026 period, with a potential upside of up to 70% if funds from operation cover the firm’s capital expenditure and dividends, according to its latest strategic plan.

