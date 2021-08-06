(Bloomberg Markets) -- Francesco Starace has been chief executive officer of Rome-based Enel SpA, Europe’s biggest utility, since 2014. Here he divulges some off-duty habits and preferences to Bloomberg TV’s Francine Lacqua, co-anchor of Bloomberg Surveillance and host of Leaders With Lacqua.

What’s your typical workout?

I ride road bikes and swim. Stretching exercises after working out. I ride on the weekends and on a stationary bike at least twice a week. I prepare for gran fondos—difficult amateur rides that end up being quite competitive—during the summer.

What is something that you’ve tried for the first time recently?

I started buying some contemporary art pieces that mean something to me.

What’s your favorite sport or sports team?

I like biking and football. I am a Roma fan.

Who’s your favorite musical artist?

Impossible question, I simply like music too much. Certainly, Handel is regularly at the top of the charts in my listening habits.

Who are your favorite new emerging musical artists?

Catherine Lamb and Marco Rosano.

What’s your favorite mode of transportation?

I love traveling by train.

What’s the best book you’ve read recently?

I am rereading—I love that— The Road to Oxiana by Robert Byron, a great classic travel book, given the lack of traveling these days.

What’s the best show you’ve streamed recently?

Night on Earth, an incredible documentary series about animal life at night.

What’s your favorite vacation spot?

My house in Castellabate, a wonderful tiny village on the Cilento coast south of Amalfi.

What living or historical person do you truly admire?

I admire Angela Merkel’s mix of statesmanship, insight, and quiet authority.

What’s the best advice you’ve gotten?

My father advised me when I was young that I should not rely just on being smart, but that values were what I really would have to keep in sight at all times.

What’s the best advice you’ve given?

To be curious and work at keeping alert, interested, and to study.

