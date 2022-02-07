(Bloomberg) -- Utility Enel SpA, Italy’s largest listed company by market value, is already feeling the effects of last week’s change in tone by the European Central Bank.

Shares in the company, which accounts for almost 12% of the country’s benchmark FTSE MIB index, fell as much as 4.4% on Monday. The drop came after Fitch Ratings on Friday downgraded Enel’s long-term issuer default rating to BBB+ from A- on “an expected rise in leverage in the medium term beyond our negative rating sensitivity.”

The share-price decline also came after Enel’s preliminary results on Thursday after market close showed that net debt increased 14.5% at the end of 2021 to reach 52 billion euros ($59.5 billion). At the same time, Italian bonds today extend their declines and underperformance against euro-area peers after ECB Governing Council Member Klaas Knot said on Sunday he expects an interest-rate increase as early as the fourth quarter.

That followed last week’s ECB meeting, at which President Christine Lagarde’s comments pivoted toward the tightening stance of global peers.

“The prospects of higher rates weigh on utilities and on high-leverage companies such as Enel,” said Antonio Amendola, portfolio manager at AcomeA Sgr. “An increase in the BTP-Bund spread is also negative. Enel is the largest bluechip so selling Italy means selling Enel.”

The company’s 1.25 billion euros of hybrid bonds fell 1.6 cents to ~91.8 cents on Monday, reaching their lowest level since they were issued almost a year ago. Fitch’s downgrade to BBB+ takes it in line with Moody’s Corp. and S&P Global Inc., which both have equivalent ratings to Fitch on Enel’s debt.

“Enel is likely suffering in the market for its exposure to rising Italian rates, owing to its capital intensity, its long asset-duration, its liquidity in the Italian index, and its high debt of about EU52b -- despite having one of the strongest balance sheets in the sector,” Goldman Sachs Group Inc. analyst Alberto Gandolfi wrote in a note on Monday, reiterating a buy rating on the stock.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.