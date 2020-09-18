(Bloomberg) -- Top executives, policy makers, scientists and activists have been gathering this week for the first-ever Bloomberg Green Festival. The virtual event has focused on the core issues of climate change.

Friday’s sessions center around climate activism. Speakers include Varshini Prakash, co-founder of the Sunrise Movement, a leading voice for young Americans in the fight to stop climate change, Noel Kinder, chief sustainability officer at Nike Inc., and Carl Pope, former executive director of the Sierra Club who’s also a contributor to Bloomberg View.

Enel SpA Chief Executive Officer Francesco Starace kicked off the final day of the Green Festival.

Companies Should Provide Paid Time Off to Help Black Employees Vote (9:42 a.m. NY)

Companies could help make sure their employees vote, particularly Black workers, by giving them paid time off before and on election day, said David Clunie, executive director of the Black Economic Alliance.

“We’ve seen more corporate action on civic engagement than ever this year, particularly in respect to racial equity,” he said. “Many black voters work in hourly jobs that don’t allow them to work remotely and have long commutes that make it challenging to vote near their homes on election day.”

Indigenous People Are Being Forgotten During Pandemic, Activist Says (9:11 a.m. NY)

The world isn’t collaborating with indigenous people during the pandemic, according to environmental activist Hindou Ibrahim.

“The pandemic is hitting more and more the poorer people and the indigenous people are among those who are in the remote areas,” she said. “The information we need is not reaching our communities.”

Nike’s Sustainability Officer Optimistic about Corporate Sustainability Moves (9:06 a.m. NY)

Noel Kinder, chief sustainability officer at Nike Inc., said he’s optimistic about how corporations have adopted sustainability commitments during the pandemic.

“What gives me optimism is when I look around at other companies our size, almost with daily regularity, you see more and more commitments to the adoption of renewable energy, products that are based on sustainable principles,” Kinder said.

Enel Plans to Issue Only Sustainable-Linked Bonds (8:12 a.m. NY)

Enel SpA, Italy’s biggest utility, plans to issue only sustainable-linked bonds going forward, said Chief Executive Officer Francesco Starace.

“As the world evolves more and more to a circular and sustainable economy, it makes sense that also financial instruments are tailored to that direction,” he said. “Why limit that to companies? Why can’t a government issue a sustainability-linked government bond. This is going to happen sooner or later, and probably Europe will lead in that quite soon.”

Starace added that Europe is leading the way in transitioning to a low-carbon economy, while there are questions over developments in the U.S. and China.

