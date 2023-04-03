(Bloomberg) -- Enel SpA is evaluating the sale of a majority stake in its energy storage business, in a move aimed at further reducing the company’s debt burden, according to people familiar with the matter.

Italy’s biggest utility has received non-binding bids for an 80% stake in the project, valued at around €2 billion ($2.17 billion), the people said. Under the plan, Enel would look to retain around 20% to secure governance at the unit, said the people, asking not to be named discussing confidential information.

A successful deal could help speed the company’s reduction of its debt pile. Rome-based Enel has already begun selling €21 billion in assets to cut its debt, which reached record levels last year as it expanded outside Italy.

The company has targeted cutting debt to between €51 billion and €52 billion by the end of this year, from around €60 billion at the end of 2022, in a plan that includes selling assets in Latin America and Europe to focus on core markets.

Enel has begun working with advisers for the sale of the storage unit, which is attracting interest from infrastructure funds, the people said. A representative for Enel declined to comment.

The project set to be sold uses industrial-scale batteries used to store energy created from renewable sources that will eventually be inserted into the national electric grid. It was set up to help meet commitments for 2024 electricity capacity, as Enel plans to install around 1.6GW of new capacity in storage systems, the company has said.

The right-wing government led by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will have to name new top managers, or give new mandates to existing teams, at the country’s biggest state-controlled companies by mid-April. Italy’s finance ministry is Enel’s biggest shareholder.

Chief Executive Officer Francesco Starace, appointed in 2014, is unlikely to be granted a fourth term at the head of the utility, according to Italian media reports. Still, Starace told daily Il Sole 24 Ore in January he doesn’t see execution risk in the asset-sale plan — to be carried out mainly this year — with or without a management change.

