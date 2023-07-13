(Bloomberg) -- Some energy-focused buyout firms are dialing back their fundraising ambitions as institutional investors shy away from fossil fuels.

EnCap Investments and NGP Energy Capital Management — two of the most active buyout firms in the oil patch — are in the market with new funds that are smaller than their last pools of capital, as pension funds, university endowments, insurance companies and other investors retreat from the space.

Some have faced scrutiny from politicians and activists for supporting oil and gas. Others have been burned by oil price slumps in the past. Their ability to commit capital has also been tied by fewer exits amid market volatility and valuation differences.

“Over the past couple years, a lot of limited partners started to prioritize ESG, and the pool of capital looking at traditional oil and gas sponsors has shrunk,” Shubi Arora, a partner at Kirkland & Ellis, said.

The smaller funds underscore how oil-and-gas buyout firms are facing one of the toughest fundraising environments in years as interest rates rise and the economy slows. Institutional investors have run out of new capital to allocate to energy after a sharp drop in public equities.

EnCap is targeting $4 billion for its 12th flagship fund, or about 43% less than it raised for its previous $7 billion fund, according to people with knowledge of the situation. NGP aims to raise $2.5 billion for its latest flagship fund, compared to the $4.3 billion raised in its predecessor fund, said the people, who asked to not be identified because the details aren’t public.

Representatives at EnCap and NGP declined to comment.

The source of big money powering the oil patch has shifted dramatically. Oil and gas producers have been producing massive cash flows in the past two years. In many cases they can self-finance now and don’t need outside capital. That’s a major change from before the Covid-19 shakeout. Money managers are scarred by the previous era of shale growth, which incinerated many tens of billions of dollars in private equity funding.

Creative Workarounds

With fundraising slowing, energy buyout firms are branching out to other pockets of capital.

Some are taking advantage of continuation funds, which allow them to move assets into new vehicles while providing a liquidity option for existing investors.

“It brings in new money and also allows existing investors to stay in if they want to,” said Leor Landa, head of investment management at Davis Polk & Wardwell. “It’s a way to extend the timelines of investments for general partners.”

Separately managed accounts are gaining popularity too, as they offer a tailored investment strategy based on an investor’s portfolio management needs and risk appetite.

“It’s a pretty attractive product for sponsors who don’t want to go out in a difficult fundraising market to still get that capital and find good deals,” said Matt Nadworny, founding partner of Kirkland & Ellis’s investment fund practice groups in Houston and Dallas.

And as banks pull back from funding small to mid-sized oil and gas companies, some private equity firms are muscling into private credit, said Arora, who is advising several clients on expanding into this space.

Private credit has become the new hot thing on Wall Street, sidestepping banks to help finance acquisitions while enjoying less regulatory oversight. In June, global commodities powerhouse Vitol SA and private equity firm Riverstone Holdings said they are teaming up to provide debt and acquisition funding to oil and gas companies in North America.

“We see limited competition from banks or other direct lenders, and the ability to provide well collateralized loans to strongly capitalized companies is as good as we’ve seen in the last decade,” Riverstone Credit Partners told Bloomberg.

New Players

While traditional energy private equity dollars shrink, others are filling the void.

Family offices are increasingly interested in getting into energy transition investments to diversify their portfolios. Some are also deploying cash in the minerals sector, which offers a steady stream of ‘mailbox money’ without having to worry about production cost, industry observers said.

Asset managers are also jumping into the fray, taking a contrarian approach that they could scoop up quality assets with less competition in the down cycle, they said.

Elliott Investment Management, a hedge fund and activist investor led by billionaire Paul Singer, generated a fast return on Eagle Ford basin operator Validus Energy, which was sold to Devon Energy for $1.8 billion in 2022, about 18 months after Validus acquired those assets from Ovintiv Inc. for $880 million.

A representative at Elliott declined to comment.

“The energy sector is very capital intensive, so in almost all cases we will continue to see money flowing in,” said Kaam Sahely, a partner at Vinson & Elkins, who expects more investor appetite for hydrogen, ammonia and sustainable fuels. “To the extent that returns are strong, the capital for traditional energy is there, it is just coming into the market in slightly different ways.”

