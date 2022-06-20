(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s capital city Islamabad has ordered shopping malls to factories to cut their operating hours to help curb energy demand, as the nation grapples with fuel shortages and blackouts.

The city’s administration ordered a swathe of businesses, which also includes hotels, cinemas and wedding venues, to close at set times between 9 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. for the next two months, according to a statement posted on Twitter by the Office of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad.

“There is an urgent need to take the effective measures for the conservation of energy in Islamabad,” the statement said. The action will ensure “electricity remains available for critical establishments.”

Read more: Europe’s Plan to Quit Russian Fuel Pushes Pakistan Into Darkness

The South Asian nation has been bearing the brunt of a global energy crunch caused by factors including a post-pandemic revival in demand and a squeeze on fuel supply triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Pakistan’s government earlier this month took power-saving steps including telling its employees to no longer work on Saturdays, and scrapping unnecessary travel.

Essential services in Islamabad such as hospitals, retail fuel services and medical clinics will continue to operate around the clock. Punjab and Sindh provinces are among other regions to have issued similar curbs on business operating hours.

