(Bloomberg) -- Thrill One Sports & Entertainment, which operates and broadcasts events for sports from skateboarding and motorcycles to scooter racing, has signed an agreement with Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.-backed energy drink A Shoc that ranks among the industry’s biggest-ever sponsorship deals in terms of annual value.

The two-year agreement is worth as much as $15 million and will let Thrill One invest in live events, locker rooms and media production. As part of the arrangement, A Shoc will be featured throughout Thrill One’s various assets, which include Street League Skateboarding, Nitro Circus daredevil action sports shows, Nitro Rallycross and a production house.

“It’s going to be a game changer for our existing properties and will level them up,” said Thrill One Chief Executive Officer Joe Carr. “We’re going to be creating a lot more content throughout the year.”

Thrill One, based in Costa Mesa, California, was started in 2020 just prior to Covid-19’s disruption of the sports world. The idea was to aggregate action-sports properties, which are often small ventures specific to disciplines such as snowboarding or BMX riding, to create scale and attract corporate sponsors. The company is majority-owned by Raine Group, a merchant bank that previously invested in sports businesses including gambling firm DraftKings Inc. and the Premier Lacrosse League.

Carr, a former executive at the Ultimate Fighting Championship and the World Surf League, said the popularity of action sports waned in the 2000s as interest shifted to sports like mixed martial arts, but it has rebounded in recent years. Thrill One’s initial acquisitions carried some name recognition in the space, bringing on skateboarder and television host Rob Dyrdek’s SLS and freestyle motocross legend Travis Pastrana’s Nitro Circus.

Energy drinks have been heavily involved in action sports since the late 1990s and early 2000s. Brands such as Red Bull GmbH and Monster Beverage Corp. have been major players over the years. Action sports, now prominent at both the summer and winter Olympics, have grown from lifestyle pastimes to competitive professional sports.

A Shoc, a drink label from beverage entrepreneur Lance Collins, was founded in 2019 with an investment from Keurig Dr Pepper, which handles the brand’s sales and distribution. It’s being promoted as a performance energy drink for fitness enthusiasts and has signed athlete endorsers including skateboarder Paul Rodriguez and Nascar driver Chase Elliott.

“We’re looking to expand that roster to tap into a few more people,” said A Shoc President Scot de Lorme. “Knowing that we’re never going to outnumber the amount of athletes within the Rockstar, Monster, Red Bull space, we’re going to do it with a few who could really help us tell our story.”

