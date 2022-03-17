Energy Goes From First to Worst as Week’s S&P 500 Laggards

(Bloomberg) -- Energy’s high-octane stock performance of the past year is beginning to sputter. The strongest sector in the S&P 500 Index since the beginning of 2021 is on pace to be the weakest industry group this week.

Oil and gas equities are down 3.7% since Friday’s close, the sole decliner among the index’s 11 groups, even after rallying Thursday as crude surged with Russia casting doubt on the progress of peace talks with Ukraine.

The energy shares are still up about 95% since the start of last year, a period in which the S&P 500 has advanced around 20%. The S&P 500, meanwhile, just posted its biggest three-day advance since 2020. West Texas Intermediate futures are about $103 per barrel, after eclipsing $130 this month, the highest in more than a decade.

Since the end of last week, Pioneer Natural Resources Co. is showing the strongest performance in the S&P 500 Energy index, gaining around 4%, while Schlumberger Ltd. is the weakest, falling more than 7%.

Energy stocks had surged alongside oil futures following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but analysts see potential for a crude slump.

The war in Ukraine has “put a material geopolitical risk premium into the commodity as concerns over the availability of Russian oil have taken center stage of late,” KeyBank analyst Leo Mariani wrote in a Thursday note.

However, Mariani said a potential end to the war could send oil futures back down to about $80 per barrel in the coming months -- or a roughly 20% drop.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.