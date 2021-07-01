(Bloomberg) -- European natural gas futures surged to a record, becoming the latest energy market to add to inflation concerns as the world emerges from more than a year of global pandemic.

Benchmark Dutch gas futures surged to an all-time high on Thursday as Europe faces a severe supply crunch. Prices surged almost 90% this year after a colder- and longer-than usual winter left storage sites depleted. Russia is also flowing less of the fuel via Ukraine, a key transit route to Europe.

Energy prices are climbing from the U.S. to Asia as economies recover and more people get vaccinated, boosting demand for everything from power to gasoline. Consumers are set to face hefty bills this coming winter, with countries like the U.K. raising the cap on how much utilities can charge consumers and Spain moving to cut energy taxes.

“European gas prices there have surged in recent weeks amid supply constraints, with Russia holding back exports to Western Europe despite strong demand,” said Daniel Hynes, a senior commodity strategist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. “The region is still recovering from the harsh winter’s drain on inventories.”

Gas inventories in Europe are already at the lowest level in more than a decade for this time of year, and supplies aren’t ramping up fast enough. On Tuesday, Russia opted against sending additional gas to Europe through Ukraine for a third consecutive month, snubbing one of two monthly auctions.

“July was seen as the one month they would book added capacity given maintenance on all of their other main pipes,” said Trevor Sikorski, head of natural gas and energy transition at consultants Energy Aspects in London.

The Nord Stream 1 pipeline linking Russia directly to Germany undergoes maintenance for 10 days in July, while the Yamal-Europe link will be shut down from July 6-10.

Dutch gas futures on the Title Transfer Facility hub rose as much as 5.1% to 36.375 euros a megawatt-hour.

To be sure, these aren’t the highest prices Europe has ever paid. Before the Dutch market became the benchmark, traders, Russian gas prices at the German border rose to about $16 per million British thermal units in 2008, according to monthly data from the International Monetary Fund. That compares with just over $12 per mmBtu for Dutch gas futures.

Supplies are also tight as Norway is undergoing heavy maintenance after pandemic-induced delays and the cost of polluting in Europe surged to a record ahead of market reforms this month. That’s making gas more expensive. Asia is also buying up cargoes of liquefied natural gas.

Prices in Asia and the U.S. are also surging.

“The EU and the U.K. need to import LNG and the price for that is going up,” said Bjarne Schieldrop, chief commodities analyst at SEB AB. “It is a global LNG and natural gas price rally, and not solely European.”

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.