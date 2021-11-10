(Bloomberg) -- Costs related to keeping U.S. homes warm are surging after energy prices spiked, setting up consumers for expensive utility bills this winter.

The price of electricity has increased by 6.5% over the past year, while consumer expenses paid to utilities for gas has gone up by 28%. Fuel oil has risen by 59%, and costs for propane, kerosene and firewood have jumped by almost 35%, according to figures released Wednesday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“We’re looking at a much more expensive winter this year to heat your home,” said Mark Wolfe, who heads the National Energy Assistance Directors’ Association, the policy organization for state directors of the federal program that helps lower-income people pay their energy bills. “It’s pretty grim.”

A number of big U.S. power companies have warned customers about high bills this winter. Duke Energy Corp. is even in talks with its regulators about a proposal to lower the impact by spreading out the gas costs over two years.

