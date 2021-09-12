Stick with quality stocks for the back half of the year: Portfolio manager

U.S. futures climbed along with stocks in Europe, where energy companies led gains as crude oil extended a rally to a six-week high. Industrial metals rose, with aluminum reaching US$3,000 a ton in London for the first time in 13 years amid supply disruptions.

Contracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 advanced after the indexes ended last week in the red. Apple Inc. rose in pre-market trading even as Epic Games Inc. filed a notice of appeal in its closely watched antitrust lawsuit.

The dollar edged higher and Treasury yields were little changed ahead of ahead of critical inflation data that traders will use to assess expectations about the timing of stimulus withdrawal and interest-rate hikes. A report on Tuesday may show consumer prices in the U.S. moderated in August.

“That number will be the main highlight of the week as we approach a second half of September that will be full of politics,” Jim Reid, a credit strategist at Deutsche Bank AG in London, wrote in a note on Monday, citing the upcoming German election and U.S. debt-ceiling deadline.

Chinese technology shares tumbled after a report that officials are seeking to break up Ant Group Co.’s Alipay. The country’s online platforms were also told to protect the rights of workers in the so-called gig economy. MSCI Inc.’s Asia-Pacific index retreated for the third time in four sessions.

Global stocks have been buoyed this year by robust earnings reports and a rapid recovery from the pandemic-induced recession. With valuations becoming stretched, sentiment soured over the past weeks, amid concerns that economic growth may stall as the delta variant of the coronavirus disrupts the anticipated return to normalcy, while inflation remains sticky. Retail and travel stocks declined.

In the latest tapering comments, Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker said he’s supportive of moving toward a tapering process “sooner rather than later,” according to a report.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden’s US$3.5 trillion tax-and-spending plan faces challenges. Democrat Senator Joe Manchin has cast doubt on the timeline for pushing Biden’s economic agenda through Congress, and proposed tax rates may be watered down to boost the chances of the package being passed.

Here are some events to watch this week:

OPEC monthly oil market report, Monday

U.S. consumer-price index, Tuesday

Apple product-launch event, Tuesday

China retail sales, property prices, industrial production, Wednesday

Quadruple witching day for U.S. markets, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 rose 0.6 per cent as of 6:31 a.m. New York time

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 rose 0.5 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.6 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 0.3 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1 per cent

The euro fell 0.2 per cent to US$1.1787

The British pound was little changed at US$1.3826

The Japanese yen fell 0.2 per cent to 110.11 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.33 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.33 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.76 per cent

Commodities