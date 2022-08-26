(Bloomberg) -- Here’s the key business news from London-listed companies this morning.

Ofgem: The energy regulator will raise its price cap to £3,549 a year for dual fuel for an average household from October 1.

The regulator’s CEO urged the incoming Prime Minister to provide an “additional and urgent” response to the surging energy prices

Market volatility meant Ofgem wouldn’t give price cap projections for January, but it warned that prices might get “significantly worse” next year

Current Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi said he is “working flat out” to develop options for support, allowing the next prime minister to take action quickly.

Micro Focus International Plc: The software company said last night it had agreed to a takeover offer from Canada’s Open Text Corp. at a premium of 99%.

That deal values the company, which sells enterprise software to other organizations, at about £5.1 billion, including debt

Outside The City

Disagreements are starting to emerge in Liz Truss’s team, just as the doors of Number 10 Downing Street appear to be in reach. That’s according to people familiar with the matter, who said the tensions go beyond the expected jostling for status, and into fundamental divisions over how to help Britons struggling with soaring prices this winter. Writing in the Daily Mail this morning, Liz Truss said she would use an emergency budget next month to “ensure support is on its way” but it was not “right” to announce the full plan before the Tory leadership contest was over or before she has seen the full analysis from Whitehall.

In Case You Missed It

Gas production in the UK’s North Sea is providing some relief, with new wells helping to lift gas output by 26% in the first-half of this year. But that’s not necessarily enough to stop millions of households being pushed into fuel poverty this winter. One consultancy thinks this energy crisis could have a bigger impact on households than the 2008 financial crisis.

Looking Ahead

Monday is a bank holiday, meaning markets are shut; The London Rush will restart on Tuesday when housing market data is due. Mortgage approvals for July will indicate just how quickly higher interest rates are chilled the UK’s housing market.

Also on Tuesday, consumer products distributer Bunzl Plc and make-up producer Revolution Beauty Group Ltd. are due to update the market, giving an insight into how inflation might be impacting consumer behavior.

