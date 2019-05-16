Canada’s main stock index opened higher on Thursday, with energy companies among the top gainers.

At 9:35 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 40.67 points, or 0.25 per cent, at 16,358.80.

U.S. stocks opened higher as well. The Dow Jones Industrial Average began up 99.14 points, or 0.39 per cent, to 25,747.16. The S&P 500 opened 9.36 points higher, or 0.33 percent, at 2,860.32. The Nasdaq Composite began up 17.79 points, or 0.23 per cent, to 7,839.94.